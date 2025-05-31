I tried the Ooi Koda 2 Pro pizza oven and it’s perfect for summer garden parties - I just have one regret | Ooni

Move over BBQ’s there’s a new cooking appliance taking over our summer parties - enter the Oooni pizza oven

The Ooni Koda 2 Pro pizza oven is the ultimate summer upgrade – whether you’re spoiling Dad or just craving restaurant-quality pizzas at home, it’s a must-have for any outdoor kitchen.

As a homemade pizza obsessive, I couldn’t wait to try the Ooni pizza oven, and honestly nothing comes close to the Koda 2 Pro 14" Gas Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven £399 . This second-generation model is in a class of its own. If you’re on the fence, let me explain why I think this is one of the best purchases I’ve made in recent years.

I was impressed with how sleek and compact the oven looked. It has a really solid build quality, sturdy but still lightweight enough to move around easily. I had it set up and ready to go in less than 10 minutes. The gas connection was simple and safe, and I didn’t need any special tools or complicated instructions. It’s now a staple in our garden on sunny days but also easy to pack up for camping trips.

The flame is adjustable, and the oven holds its temperature really well between pizzas. I was able to make plenty of pizzas without any drops in heat or performance. The recharge time between bakes is incredibly quick, which makes it great for feeding a group without long waits.

One of the biggest problems with other pizza ovens is uneven cooking. Most people end up with burnt bottoms, raw toppings, or cold spots. The Koda 2 Pro solves that completely. The heat distribution is remarkably even, and I don’t even have to rotate the pizza to avoid overcooking one side.

It cooks like a professional pizza oven, and the results speak for themselves. Every pizza we’ve made so far has come out with a crispy base and tasty melted toppings. Exactly what we wanted and I have to admit my family and friends also appreciate the perfectly cooked pizzas. So far we've made simple cheese and tomato pizzas for the kids and meat feast style pizza for the adults, everyone was greatly satisfied.

It’s also really easy to clean, there’s no ash to deal with and no complicated cleaning routines. Just wipe down the stone and the outer shell after use, and you’re good to go. It’s also gas-powered, which means no need to mess with wood or pellets unless you want to go for that specific flavour. For convenience and performance, this setup is unbeatable.

If you're serious about pizza, and want to elevate your garden parties, the Koda 2 Pro is absolutely worth the investment. It’s powerful, portable, and beautifully engineered to deliver incredible results with minimal fuss. My only regret is not buying it sooner.

Is it worth buying? Absolutely believe the hype this is a great addition to your summer party. It will never replace the BBQ but it is an absolute must-have cooking appliance that you will love using.

Shop the Ooni pizza oven via the official website, Lakeland and Amazon.

