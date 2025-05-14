This is a great opportunity to buy a Ninja air fryer | Ninja

A selection of Ninja's most popular kitchen appliances have been set aside for super savings

Ninja's air fryers are popular for a reason. They're high-quality, stylish, reliable appliances that carry a brand name with one of the strongest reputations in the business.

But they do tend to be a bit pricey. Take the new Double Stack, for example. Even in the Black Friday sales it cost £229.99. But there's currently a way to get it cheaper, if you're quick.

Because Amazon has offered a rare discount on this latest model, and it's the biggest one we've seen yet. It’s now £199.99.

Normally the cutting-edge Double Stack XL costs £269.99, but it's now dipped below £200 for the first time, thanks to a 26% discount. It's a limited-time deal, but well worth jumping on if you've been coveting one of these incredible air fryers. I

There are other brilliant Ninja deals to spot too. Fans of the brand will realise that the Ninja AF400UK needs no introduction. It's Ninja's borderline iconic double-drawer air fryer that Amazon exclusively sells in a dreamy copper and black. The 9.5-litre version usually costs £179.99, but there's a 25% saving here too, so you'd get it for £179.99 if you're quick.

In case that's still a bit beyond your budget the smaller, single-drawer AF180UK has an even bigger discount.

Ninja’s AF400UK double-drawer air fryer is now on offer in copper and black | Amazon

Normally priced at £169.99, a 35% saving has brought the Black and Copper 6.2-litre version down to just £109.99 - and that's an incredible deal.

It's not just air fryers, either. Ninja's awesome little Blast Portable Blender has a 20% saving, bringing the price of the black version down to £39.99. It's rare to see this below £40.

These are all limited-time deals, so we don't know how long they last, so grab a bargain while you can.

