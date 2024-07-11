Aldi, pictured, is selling products for babies in its next specialbuys offer | Aldi

Preview of Aldi’s new baby and children’s product specialbuys for parents and grandparents with over 30 items on offer and here’s some of the most useful bargains going on sale

Bargain baby products will fill Aldi’s specialbuys aisles for as little as 79p and here’s a sneak preview of what’s on offer for parents including must-have brands Dreambaby and Nuby. New mums and dads will be especially keen as there’s a wide range of nursery and home essentials.

They include a baby safety gate, changing mat and child’s toilet seat. Those keen on Aldi’s award-winning Mamia baby range will also find offers on some of its popular items from fabric conditioner to packs of Sweet Dreams, both for £1.99.

We take a look at some of the low cost offers starting from Thursday, July 18, below but it’s a bumper month for parents wanting to save at Aldi as there will be a second baby event of specialbuys coming soon. More savings on items for babies and toddlers will follow on July 28.

Aldi’s Baby Specialbuy events have been hugely popular in recent years but favourite items often sell out. Shoppers can get ahead of the competition and browse all these baby deals online at Aldi’s website here from tomorrow, Friday July 12 - but they won’t be in-store until Thursday.

The low-cost supermarket is promising savings of over 40% on brand favourites, so bookmark the website and brush up on what you plan to buy when they come on sale, as items are predicted to sell out quickly. Here’s a look at some of the deals below.

Dribble bibs and muslins

A mixed pack of dribble bibs and muslins to wipe up all those messy moments costs £2.49. There’s also a baby muslin blanket for £7.99.

Dreambaby Pram fan and sunshade for babies deal

Ideal timing for Summer, the Dreambaby Deluxe Ezy-Fit Stroller Fans and the Dreambaby Stroller and Car Clip-On Sunshade to keep tiny tots cool from Aldi will cost £5.99 each in the Specialbuys aisle. The Ezy-Fit Fan is battery powered and the sunshade has a useful UV indicator that changes to purple when UV rays are strong.

It’s an extra tool for parents’ peace of mind as it reminds them not to be in the sun too long and to apply extra sunscreen.

Dreambaby Anti-Slip Bath Mat

The Dreambaby Anti-Slip Bath Mat is £9.99 in Aldi Specialbuys and available in a mermaid or shark design. It comes with a ‘too hot’ indicator so parents can make sure the water temperature is safe for their baby. There is also a textured surface design and suction cups to avoid any slipping or sliding.

Nuby highchair bib and messy mat offer

Meal times can be among the messiest moments of any day but these Nuby highchair bib and messy mat protects from food sprays and are £6.99 each. Both machine washable, the mat can be placed under a highchair to protect floors and carpets from any spills, while the bib option comes complete with long sleeves and attaches to tables and prams.

Baby casting kit

While these kits, shown below, often cost upwards of £22, this item with everything to take a hand or footprint of your newborn will cost £12.99 from Aldi. Ideal for making personal nursery decorations, the kit also comes with a picture frame, available in white or grey.

Baby scrapbook sets

Capture every special moment as baby grows up with scrapbook sets costing £3.99.

Children toilet seat

The children’s toilet seats are ideal for while at home or for grandparents preparing for family visits. Aldi is selling the toilet seat with a pretty Disney design for £4.99.

Coated waterproof mattress

Protect against unpredictable bed-wetting with this coated waterproof mattress for £4.99.

Dreambaby 3 in 1 Pram Organiser

The new Dreambaby 3 in 1 Pram Organiser is £9.99 at Aldi. Versatile as a shoulder bag, in a stroller or clipped to a car seat, it also has a tablet holder, as shown below.

Baby safety gate deal at Aldi

This essential item for families with stairs is in Aldi’s specialbuys for £19.99.

Nuby Tummy Time Pillow on sale

The Nuby Tummy Time Pillow will be £12.99 and comes with crinkle noise materials, a teether ring, and an interactive mirror, all on a soft, plush pillow.

Baby Silicone Table Wear Set back at Aldi

Aldi has brought its Silicone Table Wear Set back to Specialbuys for £6.99 due to popular demand, so expect them to sell quickly. Aimed at first time self-feeders, this set comes in three designs of the Blue Bear Bowl and Cup, Green Lamb Plate and Cutlery and the Mustard Dino Bowl and Cup.

Water Sensory Mat

Aldi is selling a Water Sensory Mat for £12.99 that is ideal for playtime. It fits on most highchair trays and helps strengthen babies’ upper body muscles as they reach for floating animals. It is also billed as helping to improve motor skills and comes with a removable and machine washable cover.

Nursery decorations

One of the most exciting projects for parents-to-be is preparing the nursery. Aldi will be stocking decorations for £3.99 with these boat and bunny designs shown below.

Reusable swim pants and potty training pants

Aldi is selling reusable swim pants and potty training pants for £9.99 while stocks last in the Specialbuys aisle.

Find all the Aldi children and baby specialbuy deals at Aldi here that runs until stocks last over the coming three weeks online and in-store. Items will be shown on the website from tomorrow, Friday July 12, and in-store on Thursday, July 18.