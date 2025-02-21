More details emerge about Raffle House's stunning new £2.8m dream home prize

We now know a little bit more about the £2.8m Warwickshire House, which will be officially launched in March | Raffle House

A £5.3m double prize pot is on offer for anyone buying draw tickets right now, including a new house that's been kept under wraps until now

Tickets have been on sale for a chance to win Raffle House's stunning £2.5 million mansion in Wiltshire for quite a while now, and the window to enter closes on February 28 - but there's an amazing offer on at the moment to be in a draw for two dream homes.

Because Raffle House has added in the chance to win their new dream house, due to launch officially in March, for anyone buying a ticket for the Wiltshire house.

This means there's a potential prize pot worth £5.3 million on offer, and it's possible one lucky person could win BOTH houses. Although they'd have to be especially lucky.

Either way, it doubles the odds of winning big, as tickets still start at £10.

The new house is worth £2.8 million, one of the most valuable prizes ever given away by Raffle House, and it's based in the quiet village of Alveston, close to the birthplace of Shakespeare in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Buy tickets to win one house, and you're automatically given tickets to win the second house too | Raffle House

Raffle House still isn't giving much away about the new pad, ahead of its launch next month, but bosses have given a few more details as they promote their new double prize offer.

Executive director James Mieville says the property has five bedrooms upstairs, as well as all the mod cons downstairs one would expect in a recently built home.

These include an open-plan kitchen/living room, a utility room, a gym and a garage.

In total, the house offers close to 5,000 square feet and is surrounded by just over a third of an acre of beautifully landscaped grounds.

He said: “In contrast to the Wiltshire home, which dates back to the 1500s, this contemporary home is less than 10 years old.

"We’re not giving away all the details until the property is officially launched next month, but players don’t have to give up on the old to embrace the new; they have an equal chance of winning both properties with all tickets purchased before the end of February.”

The Wiltshire home, once owned by King Henry VIII, features six bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bathrooms.

The formal gardens of the Wiltshire house are beautifully landscaped | Raffle House

There is also a playroom, a cloakroom, a basement cellar and a cosy upstairs study, in addition to a larger downstairs office.

The heart of the house is a fabulous eat-in farmhouse kitchen, which has been tastefully modernised in recent years.

Though the house has been extensively renovated, it retains some of its original features, including the elm floors and main staircase of the property.

The detached home sits on 2.75 acres in a rural hamlet, with mature and beautifully landscaped gardens wrapped around a walled garden.

Both homes come fully furnished and Raffle House also covers all stamp duty and legal costs, so the new owners can move in without spending a penny.

The lucky winners of both properties also have the option of taking the tax-free cash equivalent instead of whichever property they win.

A portion of each entry to a Raffle House draw goes to charity.

Paid entries to the draw can be purchased from £10, which gives players 15 chances to win the Wiltshire home, as well as 15 chances to win the Warwickshire home.

There’s also the option to enter for free via post.

Entries to the Wiltshire draw close on February 28, and the winner will be drawn on March 7.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133