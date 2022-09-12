An Orton-based male voice chorus is inviting men of all ages to come and “discover their voice” next month.

Hereward Harmony, the only acapella barbershop chorus in Peterborough, is hoping to find new members and “make new friends” by running a free singing course.

Initially scheduled to last five weeks, it is hoped the promotional offer will bring “new blood” to the chorus, which has been singing as a group for over 30 years.

The barbershop chorus are looking for new performers to join their group.

“We’d like to hear from guys both young and old but we would particularly like some younger members as that will progress the club in years to come”, explains Alan Lund, 71, the choir’s vice chairman.

“We have 25 members and over half of those have been with us for more than 20 years”.

New members do not need to be able to read music or have previous experience in singing.

The choir’s music director, Rob Yarnall, will help participants determine which sound their voice is suited to: lead, base, baritone or tenor.

In time, new members will sing a part alongside at least one of the choir’s experienced singers in traditional four-part close harmony.

‘Singing is a great thing’

South Bretton resident Alan explained that the social side of the club is just as important as the singing.

“All the guys meet on a Thursday night and have coffee or tea, biscuits, cakes - it’s not just about the music.”

Established in 1987, Hereward Harmony has performed at the East of England Showground, Key Theatre, the mayor’s ball, as well as department stores and garden centres.

The chorus has also entertained audiences at corporate events, weddings, parties, club functions, local festivals, care homes and schools with numbers like You'll Never Walk Alone, Amazing Grace and When I'm Sixty-Four.

In addition, the club has participated in numerous competitions and concerts, and supported charities including Childline, Stroke Association and Alzheimer's Society UK.

Put on the spot by the Peterborough Telegraph, Alan attempts to sum up the appeal of singing as part of a harmony group: “Singing is a great thing.

“When you sing songs with a lot of people, in four-part harmony, you get a really nice feeling and a really nice sound. Everybody feels happy.”

Hereward Harmony’s free five-week course starts on October 6 and is initially scheduled to run until November 3.