The Kamado-style ceramic BBQ in action – perfect for slow-smoked feasts and summer gatherings. | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I’m a dad and this BBQ is the best Father’s Day hint I can drop – it’s ceramic, compact, and now 65% off in this Wowcher deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s cut to the chase – this article is not about what to buy your dad. It’s about what to buy me.

I’m a dad. I’ve done the socks, the whisky miniatures, the cards with dodgy drawings of superheroes. And look, I love it all. But if you’re reading this and wondering how to truly make my Father’s Day? It’s this: fire, smoke, and steak – ideally controlled by a ceramic dome that looks like a dinosaur egg and turns me into a culinary god for the afternoon.

I’m talking about the Kamado Egg Ceramic Charcoal BBQ Grill – and at just £69 instead of £199.99 right now via Wowcher, it’s an absolute steal.

Why do I want this exact BBQ? Because ceramic grills are the gold standard. They hold heat like nothing else, which means I can slow-cook ribs for hours or sear steaks to perfection without flare-ups or faff. This one even has a waterproof thermometer built in, so there’s no excuse for burnt burgers.

And while I may pretend it’s “for the family,” let’s be honest – it’s a 21kg excuse to be left alone with a beer, some charcoal, and the sound of sizzling meat. That’s the dream.

Father’s Day is Sunday 15 June this year. BBQ Week runs until the 2nd. So really, this timing isn’t just perfect – it’s fate.

Now, I’m not saying this is the only thing I want. But if one or two certain people cough cough click the link below and order it now, I’ll fire it up by next weekend and act surprised when it arrives.

No pressure. Just saying.

🔥 Free Samsung tablet? Don’t miss this Sky Mobile Galaxy S25 deal (aff)

Snap up the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 5G and Sky Mobile will throw in a Galaxy Tab A9+ worth £259 – absolutely free! This offer - which we wrote about in detail here - runs until 26 June 2025, but once it’s gone, it’s gone. You’ll get Samsung’s most powerful phone yet – built for gaming, streaming and multitasking – from just £30 a month with zero upfront cost.