I’ve got vinyl records and cassettes with chart show recordings from my teenage years slowly growing musty in the loft - but not anymore. I tested out a music centre that has been attracting a lot of attention in recent weeks to see what the fuss is all about and now I know why.

The Victrola Century 6-in-1 Music Centre looks a little like what my nan had when I was growing up in the 1980s. A square block that not only lifts up to reveal a record player but also has an in-built cassette player and a slot for CDs.

Yet it’s much more advanced than my gran’s machine as despite its charmingly stylish retro look, it can connect to Bluetooth, has its own internal stereo speakers and a three speed turntable. Its smart technology is hidden behind its gorgeously vintage façade, which I loved.

The Victrola Century 6-in-1 Music Centre comes in a few colour choices of walnut, black and natural and it’s this latter shade that has been deemed a “fast seller” on Very.co.uk. It’s normally £219.99 but there are some offers like £159.99 at Very.co.uk.

It’s also for sale at Amazon where there is a similar 6-in-1 Music Centre with a vintage Empire design costs £199.99 here.

With vinyl again all the rage, it’s an apt time for this Victrola release ahead of Christmas and I must admit, I’ve had a frisson of excitement at carefully getting out my old records and hearing that crackle as they come to life.

Even more exciting are the cassette tapes that I thought I’d never listen to again, getting rid of any ghetto blasters and Walkmans a long time ago. Those Radio One chart show songs I’d carefully recorded to try and press pause before the DJ interrupted are bringing back a lot of memories.

I was wondering how the internal speakers would perform but they are very clear, even with the sound only midway to its potential loudest sound. If you do want something more booming, it’s also able to link up to Bluetooth speakers. Its Bluetooth and Vinyl Stream technology also means you can wirelessly stream vinyl records to external Bluetooth speakers or headphones.

It’s easy to use with a very simple push button knob for off and on and to determine whether you want to play vinyl, CD or cassette or link up to your phone to air a podcast. My version has a clock on the front too, which runs on a small battery that was easy to fit.

What I like most about it is that it’s not all hi-tech and unfathomable like some gadgets are these days. It’s straightforward and looks great on my side table. The Victrola Century has a mid-century style design to it that has also come back to prominence in recent years.

Verdict on the Victrola Century Music Centre

For the £159.99 price tag it’s a steal but even the usual £I’d say that is fair for the technology, quality and the stylish look of this music centre. It has opened up a whole new forgotten world of old tapes and vinyl for me and I’m already scouring eBay and charity shops for more.

There’s nothing like a bit of nostalgia to bring joy and this Victrola Century 6-in-1 Music Centre is a guaranteed smile maker. It’s something that feels made to last and brings the best of old and modern music fashions together.