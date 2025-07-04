We pick out the cheapest men's sportswear in the incredible Gymshark 70% + 20% summer sale - prices from £6
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Gymshark's iconic range of sportswear has never been cheaper before. You're currently in with the chance of saving up to 70% in the summer sale and then, when you go to check out, a special discount code will knock a further 20% off the basket. Just enter the code EXTRA20 at the checkout.
This is a golden opportunity to stock up on T-Shirts, shorts, jumpers and joggers, and prices are starting at less than £7.
If you fill a basket with £49 worth of clothing or more (and that's a LOT of garments in this sale) you'll also get free delivery.
Here are just a few of the dozens of products discounted by 70% we'd be putting in our basket before the sale ends at 10pm on Monday.
Quarter Zip Run Club top
Was £40, sale price £12, + code = £9.60 click here
Global Lifting shorts
Was £45, sale price £13.50, + code = £10.80 click here
November Graphic T-shirt
Was £40, sale price £12, + code = £9.60 click here
Legacy Short Sleeve Crop Hoodie
Was £36, sale price £10.80 + code = £8.64 click here
Script Graphic T-shirt
Was £28, sale price £8.40 + code = £6.72 click here
Heritage Washed Stringer
Was £30, sale price £9 + code = £7.20 click here
Control Baselayer Shorts
Was £25, sale price £7.50 + code = £6 click here
Trophy Graphic Joggers
Was £55, sale price £16.50 + code = £13.20 click here
Was £60, sale price £18 + code = £14.40 click here
Click here to see the full range of hundreds of summer sale items, and don't forget to enter the code EXTRA20 at the checkout.
