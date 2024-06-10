Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dani Dyer, Laura Celia Valk and Aine May Kennedy will ones to watch at the Euro 2024.

It is interesting to see just how drastically the style of the Euro 2024 WAGS has changed from their predecessors, Victoria Beckham and the then Cheryl Cole who were the face of the England World Cup WAGS back in 1996. Even if you were not around in 1996, it is impossible to forget the iconic photographs of Cheryl and in particular Victoria Beckham sporting hair extensions and micro denim shorts.

Nowadays, the style of the 2024 WAGS has most certainly changed. Dani Dyer, the girlfriend of West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, who is best known for being the daughter of Danny Dyer and appearing in Love Island, has a much more laid back style than the likes of Victoria Beckham and Cheryl.

Cheryl and Victoria Beckham were the WAGS OF 2006

Dani Dyer has collaborated with fashion brands In The Style and some of the items from her Girls on Film range for Matalan , are still available. Her Girls on Film by Dani Dyer Black Gingham Midaxi Dress, is in the sale for £10, so snap it up before it is gone. If you want an absolute bargain, her Girls on Film by Dani Dyer Cream Stretch Mesh Midi Dress, £8, is still available in a size 8 or 12.

Be quick if you want to snap up this Girls on Film by Dani Dyer Black Gingham Midaxi Dress,it is in the sale for £10. Pictures: Matalan

For those of you who are after a retro mini dress in a size 18, then her Girls on Film Brown Geo Print Mini Dress is still available. Priced at £10.50, you will save £24.50 as it was originally £35.

Away from modelling, Dani Dyer adopts a much more casual approach to dressing and was seen at a Premier League match between West Ham United and Luton Town at London Stadium on May 11, 2024 in a stylish but casual waistcoat and trousers. As mum to son Santiago and baby daughters Summer and Star with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen, it would seem that Dani prefers more practical fashion than high maintenance.

If you would like a similar look to Dani Dyer’s waistcoat and trousers, how about this River Island Cream Tailored Waistcoat, £38, that is still available in a size 16 and 18?

Move over Victoria Beckham, Dani Dyer the girlfriend of Jarrod Bowen, has a much more laid back style. Discover how to emulate her more casual looks. Picture: Getty and River Island

Jude Bellingham is reportedly dating Dutch model Laura Celia Valk who is set to make her debut at Euro 2024, she has modelled for the likes of Pretty Little Thing. Laura, who is known as @lauraceliav on Instagram and has 502K followers, looks to favour figure hugging short dresses so it will be interesting to see what she wears when cheering on Jude.

For those of you are looking for a similar white mini dress, how about this, New Look, White Ribbed Short Sleeve Lace Trim Mini Dress, £23.99?

Dress this New Look mini dress up with heels or dress down with trainers