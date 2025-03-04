I’ve discovered a way to improve my posture, strengthen my core and sculpt my waist - while sitting at my computer. Why the Compex Corebelt has been a game changer.

The amount of time I spend sitting at a computer has been playing on my mind recently. In order to combat the effects of the work-from-home desk job, I've started recording my steps and heart rate using my smart watch to make sure, when I'm not desk-bound, I do get moving more often.

However, while chained to the desk, I had resigned myself to accepting that this was the time, while stimulating the mind, the body would be largely still. I mean, how can you improve your strength or body shape while tapping away at a computer?

That was until I discovered the Compex Corebelt which you strap on for a few minutes, a few times a week to help tone stomach and back muscles, helping to sculpt your waist. You can use it while exercising to dial up your workout, but you can also use it while sitting to get your muscles working at other times too.

Set up was really simple with clear instructions on the website, a handy YouTube video, and the app, all describing how to get going. After charging up the device, I was up and running in minutes, and from then on, mere seconds.

"Compex Corebelt has been a game changer for my back" | Compex Corebelt

I was apprehensive when using the Corebelt for the first time, concerned it would be horribly painful. That's why I loved the fact I could start at a really low intensity where you can barely feel anything - this gave me confidence to keep nudging up the strength of the impulse until I felt like it was really having an effect for me.

I love the fact I can use this while at my desk - it feels like proper multitasking for a start off! But an unexpected consequence from regular use is how much it has improved my posture when sitting at my computer, even when I’m not wearing it.

In recent years I have suffered from various aches and pains in my back, caused by my slouching in front of a screen but using the Corebelt makes you sit properly while its on, makes it easier for me to remember to sit up straight when it's not on, and ultimately, strengthens my core muscles, so now I’m nearly always keeping a good posture.

For a number of years I have suffered with issues relating to my spine - from trapped nerves in my neck and shoulder to lower back pain - I had become accustomed to feeling anything from discomfort to screaming pain almost constantly. I had decided that while in a job that keeps me sedentary for large parts of the day, that these issues were simply part and parcel.

At times my problematic back would prevent me from driving as I couldn’t turn my neck to see properly and it disturbed my sleep, pain frequently keeping me awake at night. But no more. I've not had any soreness in my back and neck since beginning to use the Corebelt which is genuinely life changing.

It’s worth noting that the Corebelt can also be used during exercise to enhance your workout too. So whether you’re starting from scratch as I was, or looking to take your fitness regime to the next level, this nifty bit of tech is definitely worth having in your arsenal.