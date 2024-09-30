I rustled up carrot top pesto using award-winning extra virgin olive oil from Citizens of Soil | Ria Ghei

Not all olive oils are created equal. Just as Citizens of Soil, whose curation of world class olive oils makes any foodie willing to do battle for a bottle of EVOO

As a keen cook, I love trying new recipes and putting a new spin on tried and tested favourites.

A charcuterie board that I usually rustle up at home once every few months features the usual suspects of Green Goddess sauce, whipped feta, hummus and pesto.

It’s difficult to take an already awesome dish and give it an extra edge, but I love a good challenge.

This is why I was mighty excited to try Citizens of Soil Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

The first key note to understand is that not all oil is created equally.

What is Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)?

It is premium quality, unrefined oil, giving rise to a flavour profile that has more colour and depth than regular olive oil.

The more flavoursome notes means it is used in dishes to give it that extra special edge, requiring little cooking so that the flavours really shine.

In the past I have used EVOO in salads, dressings and as a dipping oil with bread entrée.

I was tasked with using Greek EVOO from Citizens of Soil.

I tasted a teaspoon of it and loved its lightly floral notes with a herbaceous undertone.

The recipe I had in mind that would complement this EVOO was a mash-up of Green Goddess sauce and pesto.

I have never made carrot top pesto, but I kept seeing it everywhere.

What I love about the idea of carrot top pesto is that it is the best of ‘nose-to-tail’ cooking.

You can use up every single part of the vegetable and nothing goes to waste.

I didn't waste anything when making carrot top pesto. I froze the stalks and carrots to make stock next month, as for this recipe I only needed to use feathery parts of the carrot tops. | Ria Ghei

A classic pesto recipe is made with basil, Parmesan, pine nuts and garlic.

A traditional Green Goddess sauce is made with parsley, chives, tarragon, lemon juice and yoghurt.

I created my own twist on carrot top pesto, where the star ingredient of EVOO shines.

Recipe for vegan carrot top pesto

I made carrot top pesto using Citizens of Soil Greek EVOO.

I blitzed the feathery parts of a bunch of leafy carrot tops with a bunch of basil leaves, three cloves of garlic, a handful of cashews, a spritz of freshly squeezed lemon juice and around half a cup of EVOO.

I seasoned with cracked black pepper, kosher salt, mixed everything up and finished off with a drizzle of EVOO on top.

It was absolutely delicious. The EVOO worked really well with the flavour of carrot top leaves, which are similar to parsley.

There is much to love about Citizens of Soil. EVOO flavour profile was luscious, and I think would make a great gift, especially in the run-up to the festive season.

The packaging was all recyclable cardboard, which made me feel even happier.

Overall it has been a great experience using Citizens of Soil’s EVOO.

Who are Citizens of Soil?

Artisan olive oil specialists Citizens of Soil will deliver olive oil to your door | Citizen of Soil

Citizens of Soil, whose award-winning extra virgin olive oils are on a mission to turn a commodity into a community, have an Olive Oil Club curated by their sommelier that delivers these top picks right through your letterbox each month. The club is not only about outstanding flavour and nutrition—but also supporting farmers who are going above and beyond with sustainability practices.

As the first brand in the UK to offer refill options for extra virgin olive oil when they launched their low-waste pouches on Waitrose shelves last year, Citizens of Soil is continuing to push for more innovation and transparency across the olive oil category.

Along with sourcing directly from small-scale groves, Citizens of Soil champions female producers and those using regenerative agricultural practices that promote soil health, biodiversity, and nutrition.