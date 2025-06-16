Beauty experts swear by this bestselling sun cream that's perfect to wear under makeup - now 36% off | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This bestselling suncream is perfect for wearing under makeup and is highly recommended by beauty experts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s nothing quite like snagging a skincare essential at a serious discount – and today’s Amazon deal is one not to miss. Right now, you can grab La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF50+ (50ml) £12.56 , down from £19.57 that’s a huge 36% off on one of the most dermatologist-recommended sunscreens in Europe.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF50+

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF50+ (50ml) £12.56, | Amazon

This ultra-light, non-perfumed sunscreen is specifically formulated for sensitive skin, offering very high UVA and UVB protection with broad-spectrum SPF 50+. Its standout feature? The new UVMune 400 technology – La Roche-Posay’s most advanced UV filter system to date, designed to guard against even ultra-long UVA rays, which contribute to premature aging.

Beauty experts Caroline Hirons and Nadine Baggott both recommend this beauty bag essential. It melts into the skin without a white cast or greasy finish, making it the perfect base under makeup. Whether you’re going bare-faced or building a full glam look, it won’t pill, clog pores, or cause irritation.

Key Features:

SPF50+ Broad Spectrum Protection

Fragrance-Free – ideal for sensitive or reactive skin

Non-greasy, ultra-light formula

Invisible finish – no white cast

Developed with dermatologists

With summer in full swing, a high-quality daily sunscreen is non-negotiable. And with La Roche-Posay’s proven formulation at nearly a third off, it’s the perfect time to stock up. Amazon is also offering big savings across the La Roche-Posay range. The Invisible Tinted SPF50+ Fluid £11.40 – a brilliant option to wear instead of foundation - now 42% off. It delivers the same high-level protection with a subtle tint that evens out skin tone and leaves you glowing.

And for families, La Roche-Posay has kids covered too. The Dermo-Pediatrics Invisible Spray SPF50+ £16.48 and the Hydrating Lotion SPF50+ £17.12 both tailored for children’s sensitive skin. These gentle yet powerful formulations are water-resistant, fragrance-free, and designed to shield little ones from sun damage during summer play.

💪 Women 55+ are leading the way in healthy weight loss

A major UK study shows that women over 55 are seeing the best results from weight loss jabs like Wegovy and Mounjaro – and it’s not just the medication that’s working. According to research from Voy and Imperial College London, older women who track their weight and attend coaching sessions lose 53% more weight than those relying on jabs alone.

✨ Voy offers a personalised, medically guided plan combining prescription support with coaching and digital habit-building tools. Learn more and check your eligibility here.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now