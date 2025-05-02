Automatic irrigation systems allow you to enjoy your garden without having to water it yourself | Amazon

Struggling to keep your garden blooming in the dry weather? These affordable Amazon deals do the watering for you.

Keeping your garden full of colour when there's been barely any rain can be a challenge. Daily watering is vital for many of our spring and summer blooms, and the pots and beds soon start to look tired if we don't head out with the hose, or wet them with a watering can.

Thankfully, technology has a solution for those of us who are just too busy (or can't be bothered) to go out every evening and give our blooms a bath.

Automatic watering systems, and irrigation systems, are a thing now, and they're far cheaper than you might expect. A basic kit can cost little more than £20, and even a high-tech kit with a digital timer can be as little as £50.

Here are some bargains on Amazon that could save you another of life's daily chores.

1. Wall mountable irrigation system - £21.99

This simple indoor kit is ideal for pots | Amazon

This clever little kit is better suited to indoor applications, or in the greenhouse, but it can be run from a water container to drip into your patio pots while you're away.

Charge the unit up from USB, dip the pipe into a water supply, set up a schedule, and leave it to keep your pots healthy.

It comes with 10 drip tips and it has up to 300 watering programmes, which can deliver up to 400 litres per minute. A perfect device for indoor growers.

2. Gardena Micro-Drip Set - £27.95

Just turn the tap on and forget all about it | Amazon

A 38% saving is well timed on this high-quality kit, which will simply connect to a hose and then gradually drip a constant supply of water into your flower beds.

It's a 15 metre set, ideal for small to medium-sized gardens, and it can be expanded if you need to.

The clever thing about this kit is you can just turn it on and forget about it. It's economical in terms of water use, and an absolute bargain if you can catch Amazon's deal.

3. Water timer system - £49.99

For the ultimate in automation, this programmable set is ideal | Amazon

This is the ultimate in garden automation, and it comes with everything you need to abandon your watering can.

Connect the control unit to your hose, lay out the 10-metre pipe, install the nozzles where you need them, set up a schedule, and let it do your job for you.

Yes, these are a bit of a faff to install, but once they're set up how you need them, your pots and beds will thank you for the regular spray of water. And, more importantly, you won't need to lift a finger.

