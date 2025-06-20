Amazon fan deal offers powerful pocket cooler for just £6.99

By Gareth Butterfield
Published 20th Jun 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 11:25 BST
For just £6.99 you can get an ultra-compact folding fan with a 4,000rpm cooling speedplaceholder image
For just £6.99 you can get an ultra-compact folding fan with a 4,000rpm cooling speed | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A limited-time Amazon deal has reduced a powerful, ultra-portable fan to just £6.99 – and it's small enough to carry in your bag or stash in a drawer for summer emergencies.

When the mercury rises and the temperature outside starts to become uncomfortable the cheapest way to get some relief from the heat is to get a fan running.

And it doesn't get much cheaper than this remarkable little device we've found on Amazon.

Small enough to fit in a handbag, but with a 4,000rpm fan built in, it's one of the most compact personal fans we've seen, and it costs just £6.99 if you can catch an Amazon limited-time deal.

Its folding stand is ideal for desk or table topsplaceholder image
Its folding stand is ideal for desk or table tops | Amazon

With a foldable desktop stand, the fan can sit on a surface or, with the stand folded away, it can be used as a personal fan.

It has a built-in battery, and it recharges from USB, with a claimed battery life of up to six hours on its low settings.

The three fan speeds are designed around types of use. So if it's sitting close to you on a desk, or on a bedside while you're sleeping, the 2,500rpm "gentle" setting will be ideal. Or you could ramp it up to the "turbo" setting for the full 4,000rpm blast - although the battery is likely to only last a few hours.

On a low setting, the fan is quiet enough to sleep next toplaceholder image
On a low setting, the fan is quiet enough to sleep next to | Amazon

The fans are available in four colours, but to unlock the 30% discount and grab one for £6.99, you'd need to choose the black one.

Pink and purple ones are available, but they're only discounted by 15%, so you'd have to pay £10.19. There is a cheaper white version, that said, and it's only £7.99 at the time of writing.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you'd qualify for next-day delivery, so your fan would arrive just in time for a warm weekend.

And after the current heatwave, it'll be easy to store away in a drawer or a cupboard - ready for the next time the temperature ramps up.

Related topics:AmazonHeatwaveAffiliates
