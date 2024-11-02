Aldi's Black Friday Specialbuys include bumper cars, a 50-inch TV and a drone
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The big-ticket item on the list is a Toshiba 50-inch LED TV for £199.99. This smart 4K TV has Fire TV built-in, and apps include BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, Now, and Disney+, with a voice-controlled Alexa remote. These TVs sell for closer to £300 with other retailers so if you’ve got your eye on one, be quick, as they’re sure to fly off the shelves.
If there was a list of things you weren't expecting to find in the middle aisles then fairground-style bumper cars might be on it. But that’s exactly what you’ll find as part of the early Black Friday event - with a kids’ Bumper Car priced at £69.99. This could be the perfect Christmas present for your little ones - as they can ride around the house on these bumper cars with LED lighting and sounds for all the fun of the fair.
For DIY fans there’s the Ferrex Jigsaw (£14.99) and Ferrex Hammer Drill (£14.99). Again, these are great prices for these tools, so it’s worth heading to the middle aisle early on Thursday if you’re hoping to get your hands on one.
For tech-lovers there’s a drone for just £24.99 - a great Christmas gift to pop under the tree for your techie relatives.
If you’ve always thought of getting a dash cam you’ll find that on Specialbuys for just £14.99 - so now might be the time.
Aldi will launch its toy event on Thursday too - with a chance to get your hands on some great gifts - including this Bluey Wooden Kitchen (£59.99) that’s sure to be in demand. Keep an eye out for our round up on the best toys up for grabs at Aldi next week.