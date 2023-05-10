Xbox have announced their Next Gen sale that launched on Tuesday (May 9). For a limited time, gamers are able to enjoy discounted prices on a huge number of games, as well as upgraded editions.

The Next Gen sale will focus on the Xbox Series X and S consoles with some big games on sale, including some recent games. The deals see discounts such as 80% off Bioshock: The Collection and 70% off Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition.

The sale will end on Tuesday May 16 at 11.59pm UK time, so players have just under a week to get their hands on some new games for their PS4 and PS5 consoles. All games on the Xbox Next Gen sale can be found on the gaming companies website.

What games are on the Xbox Next Gen sale

Over 100 games are on sale as part of the Xbox Next Gen promotion. Highlights of the sale include:

