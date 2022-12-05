The Met Office has issued a warning that some areas in the UK could see snow as early as Wednesday (December 7) this week. As major parts of the UK will face colder temperatures, parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and north east England could see travel disruptions as a result.

A yellow weather warning has been issued in northern Scotland, where two to five centimetres of snow is expected. But as most of the country will be just above freezing during the day and below at night, other parts of the country could be also affected by the cold snap from Wednesday.

The Met Office forecast for Wednesday to Friday says: “Turning colder from Wednesday, with widespread overnight frosts. Snow showers across northern Scotland and perhaps parts of Northern Ireland and northeast England.”

Temperatures are expected to remain cold to very cold around the UK, around 3-6 degrees at the most. As the temperature drops below freezing at night, there is a risk of frost in most parts of the country.

Looking ahead, the weather on Friday is set to remain cold with showers expected in the north near the coast which could fall as sleet or snow. Any snow falling over the weekend away from Scotland will most likely be confined to higher areas.

Most inland areas will remain clear and dry, but some rain is predicted to sweep in over the south next week which in higher areas could turn to snow. There is also a risk of freezing fog in some areas that could be slow to clear.

While the weather for the remainder of the year is uncertain, it is looking set to warm up a little. In the south and the west, we could once again see some wetter weather.

Met Office weather forecast

Monday will see clouds and some showers feeding into the east and spreading to the south east of the UK. Scotland will have some sunny and drier weather but with rain in the northern parts.

Northern Scotland will continue to see rain on Tuesday as it spreads down the east coast. Temperatures are expected to drop on Wednesday leading to risks of snow in northern Scotland, where a yellow weather warning is in place, and in Northern Ireland and north eastern England.