Meet the Rees-Moggs: Discovery+ reveals first look trailer for new fly-on-the-wall documentary
discovery+ UK and Ireland has released a preview and the key art for the new documentary, streaming on discovery+ from December 2.
This reality series has unprecedented access to Jacob Rees-Mogg, his wife Lady Helena, their six children, below stairs staff and Nanny Veronica.
Cameras follow life in the eccentric household through the Tories’ disastrous 2024 election and beyond - as the family tries to cope with life after politics.
With exclusive access, this fly-on-the-wall documentary series will be a never-before-seen look into his life at home in the 17th Century Somerset house where he lives with his wife and six children.
Watch the first look trailer above.
