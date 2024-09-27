Two-Fifths of residents in Cambridgeshire stuck with poor providers due to tricky contracts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research has found that over two-fifths (42%) of residents in Cambridgeshire feel stuck with poor providers, including energy, phone, TV and broadband, because it is so difficult to get out of contract.

As a result, locals have found themselves stuck with huge price rises from their suppliers, with some broadband bills increasing by as much as 8.8% in the last year.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that Google search data shows that UK billpayers are becoming increasingly dissatisfied with their suppliers. In fact, the number of searches looking for advice on how to get out of existing broadband contracts has almost doubled since August 2021.

This dissatisfaction is also evident on social media, with 14% more people now turning to X (formerly Twitter) for advice on switching broadband providers in the last year.

Clearly, people are growing tired of substandard services. In fact, the research, conducted by ultrafast broadband provider, Trooli, found that 83% of residents in Cambridgeshire would now rather invest their free time shopping around than continue putting up with disappointing providers. A further 75% have decided they can no longer put up with bad service for an easy life.

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, comments: “Our research shows that the tolerance of the average Cambridgeshire billpayer is starting to wear thin. More people than ever before are now considering switching providers, with broadband found to be a particular area of frustration. Sadly, the process can often be stressful and confusing, with many people feeling stuck due to the fear of incurring an early exit fee or risking periods without crucial service to their homes.

“However, support is available for individuals who are feeling stuck or overwhelmed by the prospect of switching. Many independent broadband providers are working hard to ensure households can switch away from companies that offer poor customer service or slow, outdated copper internet connections. Plus, providers like Trooli even offer to help customers escape tricky contracts before the end of their term, so they can enjoy reliable service quicker, without incurring extra costs.”