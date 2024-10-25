Top tips to help keep Peterborough pets safe during fireworks season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pet owners in Peterborough are being urged to prepare for Bonfire Night to help minimise the stress of fireworks for their dogs and cats.

VetPartners, owner of some of the UK’s most trusted and respected veterinary practices and associated animal healthcare businesses, is advising owners to take action to avoid their pets becoming frightened by the sudden flashes of light and loud bangs of fireworks.

At this time of year, VetPartners veterinary practices all over the UK are inundated with enquiries from owners worried about how their cats, dogs and rabbits will react to fireworks exploding in their neighbourhood.

Nene Vets, which has surgeries in Peterborough, Wisbech and March, is among the VetPartners practices providing advice to anxious owners on how to keep their pets safe and less stressed.

Celebrations often start in advance of November 5th and can continue for days or weeks afterwards, but steps can be taken to help keep pets calm.

VetPartners suggests playing recordings of fireworks over short sessions in the run up to November 5th, and rewarding pets with treats can help desensitise them to the sounds. Pheromones, which are available as diffusers and sprays, can have a calming, reassuring effect on pets and can be used leading up to fireworks season.

VetPartners also recommends that pets are kept indoors during the fireworks period to reduce the risk of injury or stress, with windows, doors and catflaps shut to prevent them fleeing through fear.

Pets should wear collars and tags and contact information should be kept up to date on microchipping databases, to ensure cats and dogs can be reunited with their owner if they flee.

You can also create a den for dogs in one of the quietest rooms in the house, where they can take refuge, while having music or the television on can calm pets and distract them from the noise of the pyrotechnics outside.

Dogs shouldn’t be left on their own when fireworks are being let off and even pets that have not previously shown a fear of loud noises can become sensitive, so it is a good idea to ask your vet for advice on how to help them stay relaxed.

If you feel your pet would benefit from medication to make them less anxious, reach out to your vet practice for an appointment.

VetPartners has issued the following 10 top tips to help keep pets safe and calm during fireworks season:

1. Keep cats and dogs indoors when fireworks are being let off.

2. Don’t leave your pet home alone in the evenings during fireworks season.

3. Walk your dog in daylight hours to avoid being out when fireworks start.

4. Keep windows and doors shut to reduce the sound of fireworks and block off catflaps to stop frightened pets from fleeing. Leave internal doors open so they don’t feel trapped. For cats, provide a litter tray and a safe hideout, ideally at height.

5. Create a safe place or ‘den’ for dogs during the evenings where they have their favourite toys and can’t see any flashes outside. Offer nutritious treats and toys and games that encourage them to forage to help distract them.

6. Close the curtains and put on music or the TV to help drown out the noise of fireworks.

7. Make sure cats and dogs are wearing collars and tags in case they bolt and ensure microchip details are up to date so they can be quickly reunited with you.

8. Keep calm, act as normal as possible and reassure your pet to make them feel safe and secure. Let them hide if they want to and avoid scolding or shouting as they are already frightened, and this behaviour will make them feel worse.

9. Cover rabbit hutches or aviaries with blankets to block out the sight of fireworks and reduce the sound of bangs.

10. Bring hutches or cages indoors, if possible, or move them into a garage or shed.