Thunderstorms bringing torrential rain and hail set to hit the UK this week - here's where

The weather is set to turn more unsettled across the UK as thunderstorms are set to hit certain areas (Photo: Shutterstock)

The weather is set to turn more unsettled across the UK as thunderstorms are set to hit certain areas.

Although there has been a recent rise in temperatures, accompanied by sunny skies, the next few days will see heavy rain, thunder and hail in some parts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms from 6pm on Wednesday (16 June) until 6am on Friday (18 June).

This warning covers East Midlands, East of England, London & South East England, North East England, North West England, South West England, Wales West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber.

The Met Office says:”Although there remains significant uncertainty in location and timing, areas of thunderstorms are expected to move northeast across parts of England and Wales from late Wednesday through to Friday morning.

“Whilst not all locations will be affected, some intense thunderstorms may occur during this period with torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds possible. Rainfall totals of around 30 mm could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving around 50 mm in 2-3 hours, although these will be fairly isolated.”

What to expect from this weather warning: