Hollyoaks star Joe Tracini had ITV viewers in tears when he appeared on the daytime show This Morning on Wednesday. The Great Yarmouth-born actor opened up about living with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

The 34-year-old, who is renowned for his role as Dennis Savage in Channel 4’s soap Hollyoaks, revealed all to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. He told stories of dealing with suicidal thoughts that pulled at viewers’ heartstrings.

Tracini has long documented his battle with BPD and has become an ambassador for the disorder. It is the subject of his best-selling book ‘Ten Things I Hate About Me’ which hit store shelves in September 2022.

According to the NHS , BPD is a disorder of mood and affects how an individual interacts with others. It also involves symptoms such as emotional instability, impulsive behaviour and disturbed patterns of thinking or perception.

During his emotional appearance on ITV’s This Morning, the actor detailed another battle of his as he explained how he has tried to take his life on five occasions. He also confirmed that he is still suffering from suicidal thoughts.

National Telvision Award-nominated co-host Alison Hammond opened the deep discussion by asking Joe: “15-percent of people with BPD die as a result of suicide and 40-percent attempt to suicide. You’re trying to live in obviously the 40-percent, is that right?”.

The Hollyoaks alumni responded with a story which emotionally gripped viewers of the daytime show: “I have tried to take my own life technically five times, but four of them were sort of like halfway.”

Joe continued: “But I do know that I was going to take my own life because I was tired. I was not suicidal at that point. They are different things as being suicidal is a mindset, not an event. So I am suicidal now in the fact that I think those thoughts regularly throughout the day.”

