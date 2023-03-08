Ahead of Crufts 2023, a list of the top 10 most vulnerable native dog breeds has been revealed, including the Bearded Collie and more. Crufts is set to take place from Thursday, March 9 until Sunday, March 12.

Crufts is one of the most well known canine events in the world, and was first held in 1981. Organisers at the event are hopeful the event will raise the profile of ‘disappearing dogs’.

The list comes after it was revealed that the Rough Collie, which is one one of the most iconic dogs in the UK, could be at risk of extinction if more dog owners don’t choose the breed.

Bill Lambert, spokesperson for The Kennel Club said: “The Rough Collie is such a historic and recognisable breed and it’s troubling to see that their numbers are dwindling. Whilst they do require a lot of grooming and plenty of space, for the right owners they can be lovable family companions.

“We really encourage the public to come to Crufts in March, where they can meet all 222 breeds, including the Rough Collie. We have a dedicated Discover Dogs Zone, where potential puppy owners can not only discover more about the breeds, including those that are vulnerable and ‘At Watch’, but also talk to experts to find out if they are right for them.

“We urge the British public to find out more about the lesser-known breeds, especially those who are at risk of disappearing. We have such a rich diversity of breeds, but if people don’t look beyond the most popular choices then there is a real danger we could lose them

Top 10 vulnerable native breeds

In order to monitor breeds considered at risk of disappearing, The Kennel Club created the vulnerable native British and Irish breeds list, detailing those with fewer than 300 registrations a year. These are the 10 most vulnerable: