Knife fight caught on camera: Teen thugs jailed after machete brawl outside art gallery
and live on Freeview channel 276
A group of yobs were filmed wielding knives and machetes outside a public gallery - which has led to two teenagers being jailed. The chilling footage shows a brawl that broke out between two rival gangs near the entrance to the Nottingham Contemporary art centre, on January 31.
Jordan Bazuna, 19, and Jack Bolton, 18, both from Nottingham, were arrested after being identified by CCTV - during the 'shocking and petrifying' incident. The two yobs can be seen waving the huge knives around and threatening each other in broad daylight. Both pleaded guilty to affray and threats with a blade in a public place.
Detective Inspector Chris Berryman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling incident, in the middle of the day, outside a busy city centre venue. Officers and members of the public will share a sense of revulsion to see knives being wielded in such a reckless fashion on our streets...We need people to understand that carrying a knife does not protect you and can have devastating consequences for individuals and their families."