Heart disease is a leading cause of death among women in the UK | Shutterstock

Women are more likely to ignore symptoms of heart complaints – as many believe it’s not an issue that will affect them.

A study of 2,000 adults found women are more likely to ignore unexplained chest pain, take pain relief or simply wait for it to pass compared to men.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death among women in the UK, with more than 30,000 females admitted to hospital each year due to a heart attack.

But 41 per cent admitted they would rely on rest and even indigestion medicine if they were to suffer chest pain, compared to just 34 per cent of men.

And while 38 per cent of males would seek medical help, only 30 per cent of women would do the same.

It also emerged just 35 per cent of women feel heart issues are likely to affect them, with 51 per cent believing they aren’t at risk as they live a healthy lifestyle.

Others aren’t concerned as they have no history of heart complaints in their family (50 per cent), have regular check-ups to show up any issues (29 per cent) and even that they are just too young to worry (19 per cent).

Dr Ameet Bakhai, a cardiologist working with Healthspan Plant Sterols Plus, a supplement to help with both blood pressure and cholesterol which contribute to healthy hearts, and which commissioned the research, said: “Women have a range of risk factors stacked up against them compared to men.

"And data has shown women are also more likely to be sent home from A&E than to men.

“Female biology plays a significant role in heart disease risk, and it goes beyond just cholesterol and blood pressure.

“Many women and men also don’t recognise the association between gender unrelated factors, such as diabetes, depression, chest infections, radiation, poor sleep and noise pollution, chronic emotional stress, night shift work.

“And even smoking, high salt diet, blood pressure and cholesterol are all related.

“Everyone should be conscious of the signs, their family history and medical issues that can put you more at risk – as well as the best ways to help avoid it and keep your heart healthy.

“It makes no difference whether you are male or female, young or old – poor heart health can impact everyone.”

Natasha Whitehead, 32, from Northamptonshire, struggled with high cholesterol | Healthspan

Warning signs that should be investigated

The study also revealed only 58 per cent of women are confident they could recognise the signs of a heart attack in a female, which are often very different to men and can often mimic stress, indigestion, or anxiety.

It also emerged 14 per cent of women feel high cholesterol is something that only affects men, with 26 per cent of 45-54-year-olds claiming they have never had their cholesterol checked.

Another one in twenty admitted it has been more than five years - despite the NHS offering a free health check every five years for those aged 40-74, which includes a cholesterol test.

While one in 20 women haven’t had their blood pressure checked for more than five years, and half of those polled don’t know what their usual blood pressure reading would or should be.

But 4.2 million adults in England have undiagnosed hypertension, high blood pressure, according to ONS data.

Dr Hilary Jones, GP and medical advisor to Healthspan, said: “Many people are unaware of the close relationship between high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

“Left unmanaged, these conditions can significantly increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.”

The research, carried out via OnePoll, found one in four women were unaware alcohol consumption can have a big impact on blood pressure, while 28 per cent didn’t know salt intake or weight gain outside of pregnancy can make a difference.

Others didn’t know general dietary choices (40 per cent), sugar consumption (54 per cent) and caffeine intake (47 per cent) could also affect their heart health.

Dr Ameet Bakhai added: “Warning signs such as such as dizziness, shortness of breath, or unexplained fatigue are all signs that should be investigated.

“Becoming heart aware is vital but this survey on a more positive light does highlight, that the heart prevention education messages via the NHS, British Heart Foundation and brands such as Healthspan are getting through to women as they begin to understand more about the symptoms and signs of heart disease and health.”

Natasha Whitehead, 32, from Northamptonshire, who was struggling with high cholesterol, despite losing weight, is now being tested for familial hypercholesterolemia, a condition which increases the risk of heart disease and early heart attacks.

Luckily, she was more aware of the risks as her Mum also suffered from high cholesterol and has been on statins for more than 15 years.

The compliance administrator said: "I've always struggled with my weight, but I was determined to get slim for my wedding in July 2024, so I cut out takeaways, sugary snacks, and oversized portions and started eating a more cholesterol-friendly diet with oats, oily fish, nuts, avocado, and pulses.

“I also went on intermittent-fasting regime, eating within a seven-hour window, as well as running on the treadmill and lifting weights, and I'd succeeded in losing a massive eight stone.

“But when I got my next blood test, my cholesterol levels hadn't budged from a previous blood test.

“I was disheartened that, even after such huge lifestyle changes and weight loss, my cholesterol had stayed the same.”

Natasha was reluctant to go on statins after seeing loved ones experience side effects, so decided to try plant sterols supplements instead, something she believes led to her cholesterol levels finally dropping after another five months and three stone weight loss.

One in four women were unaware alcohol consumption can have a big impact on blood pressure | WMAS / SWNS

Health issues that could be putting women’s health health at risk, according to Dr Ameet Bakhai:

The menopause Previous pregnancy-related health, such as gestational diabetes or pregnancy-related high blood pressure Depression and anxiety Snoring Polycystic ovaries Vitamin D deficiency Chronic migraines Thyroid problems Sleep disorders/ sleep apnoea Radiation therapy especially for breast cancer treatment