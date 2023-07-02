Police have found a body in the search for a mother who went missing near a river. Fiona Edson, 51, has been missing since leaving her home in Wiltshire on the afternoon of Sunday, June 25.

In a statement, Wiltshire Police confirmed a body had been found on Saturday afternoon (July 1). Fiona’s family have been informed, however a formal identification is yet to take place.

The force said: "We can confirm that a body has been found this afternoon (1/7) in the Calne area in the search for missing Chippenham woman Fiona Edson. Although formal identification has not yet taken place, Fiona’s family have been updated regarding this development and are being supported by specialist officers. They have asked for privacy at this extremely difficult time.

"Our thoughts remain with Fiona’s family and friends. Formal identification will take place in due course. Although it is early stages, we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."

At the time of her disappearance, Fiona was wearing a khaki shirt and denim shorts. Her dark hair was being worn in a ponytail and she was wearing glasses. She left on her mobility scooter, but can walk short distances.