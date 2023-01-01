A brand new year means a brand new list of titles set to leave the UK version of Netflix in January. But rather than taking a few from the platform, Netflix subscribers might be overwhelmed with just how many titles will be leaving the streaming platform.

Today alone (January 1), 196 titles will be removed from Netflix, with January also seeing one of the streaming platforms most viewed titled, The Office (US ), having all nine seasons removed from the platform later in the month, alongside other popular titles such as Clueless and all three of The Hobbit movies.

Reasons for the removals range from Netflix undertaking cost-cutting measures after 2022 saw them make a monetary loss for the first time since its inception and losing or allowing various film licences to lapse, through to the new wave of streaming services on offer not just from broadcasters but film and television studios themselves.

For example, Amazon Prime has the rights to The Hobbit franchise which might mean all three The Hobbit movies, starring Martin Freeman as Frodo, may move to Netflix’s rival platform, much in the same way as Scream 4 might end up on Paramount+ (given other Scream titles have appeared on the platform.)

In other cases though, it’s a simple case of viewers’ lack of interest in titles that have led Netflix not to renew their licence. Do not fret, however - Netflix have also revealed a series of titles that will make their debut on the platform this month too.

The full list of Netflix titles leaving in January 2023

January 1

The Accidental Golfer

Adult Behaviour… It’s All in the Mind

Angel (2008)

Annabell’s Spectacularities

The Apple War

Artificial Svensson

As Seen On TV

The Assault

Bang

Barbie: A Fairy Secret

The Bells in Old Town

Best Before

Beware of the Jonsson Gang

Bit by Bit

Bitch Hug

Bitter Sweetheart

Blackjack

Blackjackets

The Boy in the Tree

The Brig Three Lilles

BurlesqueThe Call-Up

Career

Cheech & Chong’s Nest

The Chef (2005)

The Children (1945)

City of My Dreams

Clueless (1995)

The Constant Gardener

The Corrido

The Courier

A Day Will Dawn

Dear John (1964)

Dear Relatives

The Die Is Cast

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

The Dream House

Drop Dead Fred

Eve’s Apple

False As Water

Fiancee For Hire

Flight

The Flute and the Arrow

For Her Sake

Four More Years

Framed

From Mr Gunnar Papphamar

Gangs of New York

The Girls (1968)

Gossip (2000)

The Gear Adventures

Guest House Paradise

A Guest Is Coming

A Guy and a Gal

Gyllene Tider

Hairspray (2007)

Half Girlfriend

Hanna in Society

Happy We

Harry’s Daughters

The Health Journey

Here Is Your Life

High Rise Life – The Movie

Hitch

Director Peter Jackson attends the premiere of New Line Cinema, MGM Pictures And Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies"

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

House of Angels – The Second Summer

House of Angels 3: Third Time Around

Hugo & Josefin

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

I

In the Arms of Roslagen

In the Mist

Ingeborg Holm

Inside Man

Inspector Späck

The Invisible

IRL

It Is Never Too Late

It’s All About Friends

The Jonsson Gang and Dynamite Harry

The Jonsson Gang Gets Gold Fever

The Jonsson Gang In Mallorca

Jack (1977)

The Jazz Fella

Jim and the Pirates Blom

The Job

Joker (1991)

Julie

Jumanji

Just in Time

Karin Mansdotter

Karl Fredrik Reigns

Kicking and Screaming (2005)

Klara – Don’t be Afraid to Follow Your Dream

The Lady in Black

Let the Prisoners Go For Its Spring

Life (1999)

The Little Rascals

Love 65

Malar Pirates

Madagascar

The Man from Majorca

Mannequin In Red

A Man There Was

Marie Antoinette

The Medicine

Miffo

Mind the Gap

Misa Mi

Miss Chic

Money

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad

1939

The Ninth Company

The Norrtull Gang

Office Hours

Only a Mother

The Outlaw and His Wife

P & B

PAC’s scary Halloween

Package Tour

Pass and Whiskers

The People of Varmland

The Pilgrimage to Kevlaar

The Pram

The Priest Who Knocked Out

The Priest Widow

Problem Child 2

Rain Follows the Dew

Rallybrudar

Refuse

Ride Tonight!

The Right To Love

The Rooster

Rose on Tour

Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day

Sara Learns Manners

Scenes from a Celebrity Life

Scream 4

Sean Bana

Sebbe

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Seeking Temporary Wife

The Serpent’s Way

Servant’s Entrance

Shanty Town

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas

She’s the Man

Silver Linings Playbook

The Simple-Minded Murderer

Sir Arne’s Treasure

Skanor Falsterbo

Snowroller

So Different

Son of the Midnight Sun

The Song of the Red Flower

Starring Maja

State of Play (2009)

The Stig Helmet Story

L-R) Actors Corey Hawkins, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Jason Mitchell and Neil Brown Jr. accept the True Story award for 'Straight Outta Compton' onstage during the 2016 MTV Movie Awards

Straight Outta Compton

Strange Harbor

Strong As a Lion

The Strongest

Suddenly

Sune’s Summer

Swedes at Sea

The Talented Mr Ripley

10000 Hours

Terror in Resonance season one

To Go Ashore

To Help the Lady of the House

To Kill a Child

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?

Udta Punjab

Under the Sun

United 93

Up in the Air

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

The Vampires Diaries (eight seasons)

Well, We Were Lucky With the Weather Again

When Darkness Falls

While the Door Was Closed

The White Cat

Who Pulled the Plug?

Who Pulled the Plug? 3

Who Saw Him Die

The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death

Woman Without a Face

The World

Young Jonsson Gang – The Cornflakes Robbery

Young Jonsson Gang at Summer Camp

Young Jonsson Gang Reach for the Stars

Young Jonsson Gang Showing Off

A Zero Too Much

January 2

Aval

Downton Abbey (six seasons)

Lellobee City Farm (one season)

Messy Goes to Okido (one season)

Mustang Island

Nate Is Late (one season)

The cast of "The Office" accepts the Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series onstage at the 13th Annual Screen Actor Guild Awards

The Office US (nine seasons)

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (two seasons)

The Paper (two seasons)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers (one seasons)

Shaun the Sheep (two seasons)

Superstore (six seasons)

Timmy Time (two seasons)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (one season)

Transformers: Cyberverse (one season)

Under Arrest (eight seasons)

January 3

Thieves of the Wood

January 5

Catch.er

Who’s the Boss

January 6

Uncle Drew

January 9

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

January 10

Mama’s Boy

The Wolf of Wall Street

January 11

Good Time

January 12

Back with the Ex (one season)

Milada

January 15

Alibaba Aur 40 Chor

The Butterfly’s Dream

Marked

Osuofia in London

Osuofia in London 2

Pyar Ke Do Pal

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

January 16

Body Fixers (one season)

Four in a Bed (one season)

Jezebel

January 19

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

January 20

