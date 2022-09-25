The pitter-patter of little feet is on the horizon for Love Island contestants Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury - with Hague announcing that the couple are expecting their first child.

The couple met on the fifth series of Love Island , with the chemistry so strong between the two that they continued their relationship off the island with both living together in Cheshire.

The pair have dated for three years, with Molly-Mae taking to her Instagram account on their third anniversary saying “"Happy Anniversary to my soul mate. 3 years of us," and added a white heart.

"Let’s continue to act like 2 big kids together..."

The announcement has already been celebrated by fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing , where Hague acts as a creative director for the brand.

They tweeted after the announcement was made that “The news is finally out. Introducing mum & dad !!! So happy for our girl Molly-Mae and Tommy.”

The announcement was made through Molly-Mae Hague’s Instagram account

The couple made the announcement through Molly Mae’s official Instagram account, with Molly-Mae writing ““I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet”

Fellow Love Island contestants were quick to share their celebrations with the couple - J oanna Chimonides replying to the post “OMGGGG CONGRATS MY DARLING!!!” with five love heart emojis and Molly Smith commenting: “Congratulations!!!!!”

Montana Brown who was on the 2017 series said: “Stop this is amazing!!!! Congratulations love birds” while Stacey Solomon said: “Congratulations this is amazing.”