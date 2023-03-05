Pubs will be allowed to stay open until 1am during King Charles III coronation weekend, it has been confirmed. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said people ‘will be able to enjoy an extra pint or two’ from May 5-7.

The decision to extend the closing time of pubs is part of a month-long consultation, and was backed by 77 percent of the members of the public who took part. Braverman will use section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, which allows longer opening hours to mark occasions of exceptional significance.

The Tory minister said King Charles’ coronation will be a "momentous occasion deserving of special celebration”, adding "that is why I am extending the licensing hours over this historic coronation weekend.”

Braverman continued, saying: “Up and down the country, people can enjoy an extra pint or two in the evening while families and friends can come together to wish His Majesty The King a long and happy reign."

Speaking to Sky News , Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said the extra hours were a "timely boost for the pub industry".

She continued: "In the midst of an acutely challenging period, I am sure our pubs will look to mark this joyous occasion by hosting special events and parties as part of national celebrations.

