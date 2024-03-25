Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just Stop Oil campaigners have fly-posted Exeter Labour’s headquarters - and uploaded the footage to social media. The protesters stuck posters and print outs of a letter they had sent to Exeter Labour candidate Steve Race to the building during Monday (March 25).

The letter, sent by the group to Mr Race last week, asked him to commit to leaving the party within six months of them being elected if they fail to revoke Tory oil and gas licences.

One protester said in the video: "Today I’m fly-posting the Labour offices for Exeter. Last week, I delivered a letter to Steve Race asking him to commit to resigning if Labour does not revoke the Tory oil licences within six months of being elected. He refused.

“People are already dying because of the climate crisis. We’re going to see the effects of it here in Exeter, too. We’ve already seen the flooding that started, and the extreme weather events are only going to get worse."