The Jonas Brothers will be hitting the road in 2024, performing their back catalogue of songs, including from their latest record ‘The Album’. The ‘Five Albums, One Night’ tour will be coming to the UK with stops in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

The band will take their tour on a massive 27 shows across Europe, Australia and New Zealand after a successful run in the United States. The American group, consisting of brothers Kevin, 35, Joe, 33 and Nick, 30, who rose to fame on The Disney Channel back in 2008.

The Jonas Brothers have sold over 17 million copies worldwide, with the group originally splitting back in 2013. Since they reunited in 2019, the band have released songs such as ‘Sucker’, ‘Love Bug’ and ‘Waffle House’.

Jonas Brothers UK tour dates

The Jonas Brothers are performing six dates across the UK for their 2024 tour. The dates are as follows:

June 12 - London - The O2

June 15 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

June 16 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

June 17 - Manchester - Co-op Live

June 19 - Dublin - 3Arena

June 20 - Belfast - SSE Arena

How to get tickets to The Jonas Brothers UK tour

Presale tickets for The Jonas Brothers UK Tour will go live on Wednesday, August 2. Additional presale events will run throughout the week ahead of a general sale that will go live on Friday, August 4.

Tickets will be available from The Jonas Brothers website or from Live Nation .

The Jonas Brothers will embark on a UK tour next year

Presale tickets can be applied for via Ticketmaster , who are asking fans to register their interest on the site, which will enter fans into a lottery-style process for presale codes.