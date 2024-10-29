Green Energy Switch calls for action on fuel poverty and green energy solutions in Labour Budget

In anticipation of the Labour Budget announcement Green Energy Switch, a leading provider of energy-saving services in the UK, calls for the need for policies that support households at risk of or in fuel poverty while also enhancing support for those transitioning to green energy solutions.

As households and businesses grapple with rising energy costs and climate change challenges, Green Energy Switch urges the government to consider the following:

Support for Vulnerable Households: Doubling the Warm Home Discount to £300 and/ or introducing discounted social tariffs for disabled individuals, those entitled to certain benefits, and households experiencing fuel poverty would help alleviate financial stress. Additionally, expanding the criteria for the Warm Home Discount is essential, as many working individuals and homeowners often miss out on this support despite being in fuel poverty or facing financial hardship. This includes those who may not qualify under the current system yet still struggle to make ends meet.

Green Energy Switch Calls for Action on Fuel Poverty

Expanded Funding for Energy Efficiency: Increasing investment in initiatives that reduce energy consumption, including subsidies for energy-efficient appliances and improved insulation schemes, would be a crucial step towards making sustainable living affordable for all and helping homes meet the EPC rating of at least C by 2030.

Investment in Renewable Energy Solutions: Funding for renewable energy infrastructure and energy efficiency programs. Green Energy Switch’s home energy service exemplifies how targeted interventions can reduce energy consumption, enhance comfort, and lead to long-term savings for families and individuals.

“As we look ahead to the budget announcement, it’s crucial that the government addresses both the immediate challenges of rising energy costs and the long-term goal of transitioning to a sustainable energy future,” says Emma Deaton, Home Energy Manager at Green Energy Switch, “We see first-hand the struggles of families and individuals who face high bills and do not have the support needed. Our home energy service is designed to empower those households with the tools and support needed to reduce their energy usage and therefore their bills. We urge the government to implement measures that support vulnerable households while investing in green solutions that will benefit everyone.”

Green Energy Switch will share its insights on BBC Two’s Politics Live programme on Wednesday, discussing these expectations and the company’s commitment to supporting the community in tackling fuel poverty and becoming more energy efficient.