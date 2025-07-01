A poetry competition has been launched for young writers across the UK - judged by Hollywood star Will Poulter.

Over the summer holidays, award-winning children’s paper First News is encouraging children to write poems about the power of words in its Words Matter challenge.

Amazon vouchers will be awarded to the top three poems, and five runners-up will receive £10 book tokens. The winning poems will also appear in the First News paper.

First News and charity Words Matter are using the competition to highlight the power of words to a child’s mental health and development. Research has found that verbal abuse can be just as harmful as physical abuse, and its long-term effects include anxiety, depression, eating disorders and sleep difficulties.

The First News poetry competition for young writers will be judged by Hollywood star Will Poulter | Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images/Adobe Stock

In April, experts gathered at the House of Commons to call for urgent action to tackle childhood verbal abuse, in a discussion hosted by Sharon Hodgson MP and brought together by Words Matter.

First News said: “We’re challenging readers to write their own poems about the power of words. How do different words make you feel? Perhaps certain words said by adults help you feel confident and happy? Perhaps others make you feel hurt, down or isolated.

“We want you to put pen to paper this summer and share your poems with us to win some fantastic prizes.”

First News editor-in-chief Nicky Cox, Words Matter founder Jessica Bondy, poet Tally Gilbert and Hollywood actor Will Poulter will judge the competition.

How to enter

Young writers can send their poems to [email protected], with ‘Words Matter’ in the subject line. Children must include a parent or guardian’s name, along with a telephone number or email address.

The closing date is Friday September 19.

The prizes

1st place: £200 Amazon voucher

2nd place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd place: £50 Amazon voucher

Plus, five runners-up will win a £10 book token each, and the chance to feature in First News.

Children worried or affected by verbal abuse can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or childline.org.uk.