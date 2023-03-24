Two Eurovision Twitter emojis have been added to the end of the European Song Contest’s hashtags. The launch of the emojis is in celebration of the countdown to the Eurovision Grand Final.

They launched on Friday, with just 50 days to go until the UK hosts the final of Eurovision in Liverpool. A tweet from the official Eurovision account reads: “There’s only 50 DAYS to the Eurovision Grand Final.

“And to celebrate, we’ve launched TWO emojis! Use #Eurovision and #Eurovision2023 to see that beautiful heart in action.”

The emoji features at the end of two hashtags – #Eurovision and #Eurovision2023 – when you use them in a tweet. The design is a multicoloured heart which sees each heart-shaped ring of colour pop out one after the other.

Eurovision 2023 UK entry

The UK entry for Eurovision 2023 has been announced as English singer Mae Muller, 25. She will be performing her entry, I Wrote A Song, for Eurovision 2023.

Eurovision 2023 date