Cambridgeshire sees 73% spike in TikTok crime including stalking, violence and sexual offences

LegalExpert Solicitor says some offences recorded by police are “extremely disturbing and worrying”.

Cambridgeshire Police has recorded more than 500 alleged criminal offences linked to the social media site TikTok, with figures skyrocketing by 73% in the last three years.

What’s more, ‘evidential difficulties’ are most commonly cited as preventing further police action - meaning cases are often left unresolved.

Information obtained by law firm, Legal Expert via Freedom of Information requests to all police forces in England and Wales finds that Cambridgeshire Police has recorded 513 alleged offences linked to TikTok since 2021, with figures rising year on year.

TikTok Crime Cambridgeshire Constabulary

In the last year alone (between 2023/24), the force logged 108 alleged offences of stalking and harassment linked to TikTok, as well as 32 violent crimes.

Cambridgeshire Police also recorded 5 alleged rape offences and 13 ‘other sexual offences’ linked to TikTok in the last year.

Legal Expert solicitor, Jane Davies says: “Some of the offences recorded by police forces linked to TikTok are extremely disturbing and worrying. What’s more worrying, is that lack of evidence preventing further police action seems to be extremely common.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary most commonly cited ‘evidential difficulties’ as preventing further police action in crimes linked to TikTok in the last year.

There can be many reasons for evidential difficulties including that the victim has withdrawn their support in pursuing the case.

However, in 2023/24 alone, figures reveal 18 instances where the force failed to identify the suspect in TikTok-related crimes.

Cambridgeshire Police have recorded 55 cases this year where further police action was prevented due to the ‘victim not supporting police action.’

A further 44 incidents were logged where the victim did support police action but ‘evidential difficulties’ again prevented any further investigation.

The force confirmed 12 cases that resulted in a charge or summons as well as 12 other alleged offences that are still under investigation.

A further 7 cases were dealt with by a partner agency, according to the force.

Legal Expert Solicitor, Jane Davies added: “It is important that victims know there will be consequences if they are subjected to abuse online or in person - in any capacity.

“Reaching out for legal advice can be a good way to get the ball rolling and make sure perpetrators are held to account.”

TikTok’s Safety and Civility community guidelines state: “We do not allow any violent threats, promotion of violence, incitement to violence, or promotion of criminal activities that may harm people, animals, or property.

“If there is a specific, credible, and imminent threat to human life or serious physical injury, we report it to relevant law enforcement authorities.”

