Margaret Seaman, from Caistor-on-Sea in Norfolk, took eight months to knit the six-foot-long model of King Charles’ main residence, Buckingham Palace in London. Margaret took up knitting 10 years ago and has gone on to raise over £100,000 for charities by knitting a number of unique creations.

Margaret’s creations include Sandringham Palace and an NHS Knittinghale Hospital. She has been awarded the British Empire medal (BEM) for her achievements.

A 93-year-old great-great-gran who has a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her knitting has since created a massive 6ft Buckingham Palace out of wool.

Her most recent creation, the woolly Buckingham Palace, has been knitted over eight months with polystyrene blocks for structure and wiring to create the gates. An impressive six foot six inches long and five-feet wide, it features tiny guards with bear-skin hats and pedestrians staring up at the grand palace.

It is now standing on display at The Forum in Norwich’s Norfolk Makers Festival where Margaret hopes to raise money for the new children’s hospice in Addenbrookes Hospital. The proud nan from Caistor-on-Sea in Norfolk, said: "I find it hard to walk, my gardening and walking days are over but I can sit and knit and raise money for good causes.

"I’m afraid I’m a celebrity now - I’m very proud to be. Now when I sit in the car whilst we’re out people knock on my window and say, ‘are you the lady that does the knitting? But I don’t feel any different- I’m still Margaret."

6ft Buckingham Palace knitted out of woll by Margaret Seaman, 93

Margaret took up knitting after she lost her husband Fred Seaman to prostate cancer when he was 86 in 2013. A retired amusement park owner, she joined a knitting club for the company and found a passion.