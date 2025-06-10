More than half of homeowners are prioritising cosmetic makeovers because they believe it adds more value | Tom Maddick SWNS

Homeowners are shunning expensive eco-features like solar panels in favour of new kitchens and bathrooms, a report claims.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study of 2,000 property owners found more than half are prioritising cosmetic makeovers because they believe it adds more value and offers instant gratification.

Many would rather splash out on a new kitchen (48 per cent) or bathroom suite (39 per cent) than invest in insulation (19 per cent) or energy-efficient heating systems (31 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 43 per cent admit they opt for these flashy upgrades simply because they want something new to enjoy – with 16 per cent confessing they just love the thrill of a fresh home feature.

While 53 per cent said energy-efficient improvements just don’t give them the same buzz as a swanky new renovation.

The research, commissioned by Skipton Building Society, part of the Skipton Group, coincides with the release of The Big Retrofit report, which follows the energy efficiency transformation of a previously fossil-fuel reliant home.

The report, developed with Leeds Beckett University and the University of Leeds, reveals how the retrofit of a typical 1930s detached home – featuring triple glazing, solar panels and an air source heat pump – cut carbon emissions, improved comfort, and boosted the home’s EPC rating from D to B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Spencer, TV star, property expert and Move iQ founder, said: “It’s easy to get caught up in choosing statement tiles or bold paint colours, but the most valuable home improvements aren’t always the most Instagrammable.

“Green upgrades not only save money in the long run, but they can also boost comfort, value and sustainability, all without spoiling the look of your home.

But it seems a new kind of ‘keeping up with the Joneses’ is sweeping through Britain’s streets and cul-de-sacs – and this time, it’s all about going green.

“Green upgrades not only save money in the long run, but they can also boost comfort”

More than a quarter (28 per cent) now say they know a neighbour who’s made big low carbon technology or energy efficiency related changes to their home – and 53 per cent of these have been inspired to follow suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, 48 per cent have looked into getting solar panels, 24 per cent have explored upgrading their loft insulation – and 15 per cent would consider installing triple glazed windows.

For 38 per cent, it was hearing their neighbours had managed to cut their energy bills that got them interested.

Another 36 per cent said seeing what was actually possible gave them a lightbulb moment, while 30 per cent felt more confident after seeing the results up close.

Almost half (47 per cent) of all homeowners now reckon making eco improvements has become a modern-day status symbol, according to the research conducted by OnePoll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charging an electric car on the drive is seen as one of the leading signs you’ve ‘made it’ (32 per cent) – followed by underfloor heating powered by renewables (28 per cent) and having a heat pump (25 per cent).

Michaela Wright, head of group sustainability at Skipton Building Society added: “This research suggests we may be seeing a shift from ‘keeping up with the Joneses’ to ‘greening up with the Jones’.

“As more people see their neighbours investing in greener technologies, it naturally sparks curiosity and motivation to do the same.

“There’s something powerful about seeing these changes up close – it makes the benefits feel more real and achievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The idea of a modern status symbol is evolving, and now things like solar panels, heat pumps and electric cars are part of that.

“It’s a positive sign that more energy efficient choices are becoming aspirational, not just practical.

“We understand that making energy-efficient home improvements might not be at the top of everyone’s priority list.

“That’s why we took on the journey ourselves – to help demystify the retrofit process through The Big Retrofit project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve documented our experience and created a series of resources, to support others who are considering making similar improvements.”

The research, commissioned by Skipton Building Society, part of the Skipton Group, coincides with the release of The Big Retrofit report | Skipton Building Society

Top 10 modern home status symbols:

Installing solar panels Owning an electric vehicle with a home charging point Installing underfloor heating powered by renewable energy Fitting a ground source or air source heat pump Having a smart home energy management system Triple glazing throughout the home A full eco-renovation or retrofit Building a modern extension with sustainable materials A living or green roof External wall insulation with a sleek render finish