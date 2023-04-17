News you can trust since 1948
Birds Eye recalls Aunt Bessies frozen item after ‘manufacturing error’ causes health risk

Birds Eye has recalled a frozen product after an error in the manufacturing process

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read

Birds Eye has recalled one of its frozen items over health concerns following a ‘manufacturing error’. Birds Eye, which owns the Aunt Bessies range, is recalling the brand’s Crispy Whole Onion Rings as the ‘incorrect product’ contains both egg and milk due to an error.

The Food Standards Agency has put out a product recall as the error means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg and/ or milk or milk constituents. If you have bought the product and have an allergy you should not eat it.

Instead, you should  cut the packaging which shows the batch code and post this and your contact details to the address as shown on the attached notice for a full refund. The address is Birds Eye Limited Freepost, ADM3939, London, SW1A 1 YS. For any further questions, contact Birds Eye UK Freephone hotline on 0800 088 5573 or via www.birdseye.co.uk/contact-us

Aunt Bessies Crispy Whole Onions rings have been recalled
    The affected batch goes by code L303 with a best before date of August 2024. According to the Aunt Bessies website the item is currently being stocked at major retailers including Tesco, Morrisons, Iceland and Co-op.

