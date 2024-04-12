Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Video captures the funny moment that left police officers feeling ‘a little bit confused. Thames Valley Police's roads policing team, based at Bicester police station heard a bird mimicking their sirens - leading them to think one of them had a faulty car.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson assured the public it was "100% real and NOT a late April Fools joke". One person replied that the bird ‘should be done for impersonating a police officer’. Watch the video above (sound on).