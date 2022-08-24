News you can trust since 1948
Bank holiday supermarket opening times: when Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsburys will be open

This will be the last bank holiday until Boxing Day

By Daniel Mcneil
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:28 am

The last bank holiday of the summer is here with thousands over the country enjoying an extra day off.

It will be the first bank holiday for almost three months, with the last bank holiday occurring on 3 June, which was added in this year as the Queen celebrated her platinum jubilee.

As always with bank holidays, major supermarket brands will alter their operating hours, usually making them shorter to allow workers to enjoy some of the day off.

Here’s the opening times for supermarkets around the UK including Tesco, Aldi and Asda.

    Aldi, Tesco, Lidl, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s: bank holiday supermarket opening times in Bristol

    Aldi

    Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm

    Sunday 28 August - 10am - 4pm

    Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm

    Sainsburys

    Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm

    Tesco

    Monday 29 August - 8am - 6pm

    Morrisons

    Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm

    Asda

    Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm

    Tuesday 30 August - 7am - 11pm

    Co-op

    Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm

    Lidl

    Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm

    Marks and Spencer

    Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm

    Waitrose

    Sunday 28 August - Closed

    Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm

    Iceland

    Friday August 27 - 8am-7pm

    Saturday August 28 - 8am-7pm

    Sunday August 29 - 10am-4pm

    Monday August 30 - 10am-4pm

    When is the next bank holiday?

    It’s a long wait until the next bank holiday, just shy of four months with the next one to come on Boxing Day 2022, which is on a Monday this year.

    Many will also get an extra day off on 27 December too, as Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year.

