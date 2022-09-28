One of the most-anticipated heavyweight clashes of this generation - Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury - has now been cancelled.

The showdown was pencilled in to take place at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, 3 December 2022.

Joshua’s manager Eddie Hearn confirmed that a split-purse of 60/40 in favour of Fury had been agreed with both parties.

258MGT, who is the London prizefighter’s management team, posted a statement to confirm the bout:

With a date, venue and purse agreed, fans started planning ahead for their dream all-British heavyweight fight, but Tyson Fury has since confirmed that the ‘Battle of Britain’ is now off, but why?.

Why has Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury been cancelled?

The three times world heavyweight champ lives in Morecambe with his wife Paris and their children. In September 2015, he expressed an interest in running as an independent candidate to be the MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale but the plan never materialised.

Manchester’s own Tyson Fury put a spanner in the works of the fight’s future when he issued Anthony Joshua and his team with an ultimatum.

Fury put pressure on the London boxer to sign the match contract by 5pm on Monday, 26 September - failing that, the fight would be off.

Anthony Joshua assured Fury that he would sign the contract, saying: “It’s not in my hands, it’s with the legal team. That’s why you hire lawyers. You know the history of boxing, make sure you get your legal terms right.

"Of course, I’m going to sign a contract. It’s just with some lawyers at the minute."

However, it appears that 32-year-old did not meet Fury’s deadline - and now the Withenshawe native confirmed on Instagram that the fight will no longer take place.

He said: "It’s official. D Day has come and gone. It’s gone past 5pm Monday, no contract has been signed. It’s officially over for Joshua. He’s now out in the cold with the wolfpack. Forget about it. Idiot. Coward!

"I always knew you didn’t have the minerals to fight the Gypsy King. Good luck with your career, and your life."

What is next for both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua?

Fight fans have long wanted to see Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua clash

Even though Fury retired from professional boxing earlier this year, the 34-year-old came back to the sport for a potential WBC WBO WBA IBF unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk.

However, it was confirmed that the Ukrainian could not fight again this year, after beating Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia by split decision in August 2022.

As the ‘Battle of Britain’ has since fallen to the wayside, it might still be likely that Fury fights again this year.

Former WBA champion Mahmoud Charr has called out The Gypsy King. He told SkySports: "Everyone knows Fury promised more than one time to fight me. If he is the real Spartan, he must fight the real Superman. It’s me.

"I’m coming from a five-win streak and God gave me another chance to live. Everyone knows I come from getting shot in my stomach and two hip operations. Never forget, seven months later I became the first Arabic heavyweight champion of the world.

"This story is the same like Fury, to not give up and fight for legacy. I want Fury next. Don’t be scared, Spartan, take my challenge!"

Whereas the future is far more uncertain for Anthony Joshua, who is coming off back-to-back defeats to Usyk.

