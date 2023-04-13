As the temperatures rise in the UK during the summer months, many people flock to open water sources such as beaches, lakes, and rivers to cool off and enjoy recreational activities. However, several drowning cases in open water have raised concerns about water safety.

Royal Life Saving Society UK said drowning accidents are especially high during this period and there have been many tragedies that could have been avoided. According to the Water Incident Database, 39% of all UK drownings occurred in June, July, and August between 2017 and 2021.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has also addressed concerns surrounding water safety and drowning . It said those who survive drowning events are mostly left with severe, and often permanent, life-changing injuries.

It said: “Our search, rescue and emergency services respond to over 100,000 water-related rescue, and flood events annually. All of these place huge burdens on families, individuals and society.

“Many of these deaths are as a result of simple everyday mistakes, such as a trip or fall into water, or misjudgments such as underestimating the effect of swimming in cold open water unprepared can have. Others result from inherently risky activities including jumping/tombstoning from a great height into water.”

5 water safety tips

According to Royal Life Saving Society UK , members of the public can use these five water safety tips which could help save a life.

Look out for lifeguards

If you’re looking for a place to cool off, always find a lifeguarded swimming site.

It’s colder than it looks

Water at open water and inland sites is often much colder than it looks, cold water can affect your ability to swim and self-rescue.

Don’t go too far

Always swim parallel to the shore, that way you’re never too far away from it.

It’s stronger than it looks

Currents in the water can be very strong. If you find yourself caught in a rip current – don’t swim against it – you’ll tire yourself out. Swim with the current and call for help.

Bring a friend

Always bring a friend when you go swimming so if anything goes wrong you’ve got someone there to help.

