Work starts on £150,000 Peterborough pub refurbishment

A £150,000 refurbishment got under way at a Peterborough pub yesterday - marking the latest step in a remarkable change in its fortunes.

Coopers, in Copeland, South Bretton, is closed until November 2, when its new look will be official unveiled to customers old and new.

And landlord Stewart Hodgson, who has been in charge for less than a year, couldn’t be happier.

“I only took over coming up to a year ago, but a year or so before that the place had been put up for sale by the brewery as it wasn’t going so well.

“But I really think I have turned things around and boosted business, particularly on the food side, bring more families in, and the brewery Greene King were so impressed that they said they wanted to invest £150,000 to take it to the next level.

“To be honest, it hasn’t had anything done for about eight years and was looking really run down. I have seen the plans and it will look really good when we reopen.”

The sports bar will get new wooden flooring and a 75inch ultraHD television, while the main eating and drinking area will be refreshed, recarpeted and have new lighting and a whole new bar.

The pub will even get a disabled toilet and baby changing area for the first time.

Stewart, a former hotel manager in his first pub mamagement role, said: “We are the hub of the community, with a nice atmosphere, and we will be trying to maintain that identity.

But we will be looking to build on our reputation for good quality pub grub and an upgrade of the kitchen as part of the works will help us meet the demand.

“I am sure our steaks, burgers, mixed grill and breakfasts will continue to be our biggest sellers. It will be really affordable and people know they will be getting a good deal.”

A preview night is planned for November 1, with the official opening on November 2.