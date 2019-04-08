Peterborough to get luxurious city centre tapas, drinks and shisha bar

A stunning new bar is set to open on Peterborough city centre’s Broadway next month.

The former Bar Fever venue, which closed four years ago, is currently hidden from view, undergoing a costly refurbishment, and is expected to open in May as Forty Two, bringing tapas, cocktails and shisha to the city centre for the first time.

Forty Two - a new bar coming to Broadway, Peterborough

The venue - as seen in these exclusive CGIs - will have a luxurious main bar area leading through to a relaxing conservatory area which, in turn, opens onto an outdoor shisha lounge.

Upstairs there will be a sky bar, offering views of the city centre, and a private lounge both designed for private functions.

“Every aspect has been researched to offer something different to Peterborough, including brand of drinks, food and for the first time in the city centre shisha, only found in leading venues in London,” said a spokesman for the venture.

“We want to offer the people of Peterborough somewhere special to enjoy an offering of food, drink and shisha that they will only be used to seeing in the leading cities of the UK.”

Forty Two - a new bar coming to Broadway, Peterborough

He added: “We are progressing rapidly with the building work and are hopeful for an opening in spring before the end of May.”

The main bar area, serving everything from water to cocktails to Champagne, will feature an open fronted kitchen offering tapas dishes seven days a week.

“Our cocktail menu has been designed to cater for everyone’s tipple and tastes,” said the spokesman.

“We will be offering an amazing range of tapas dishes from around the world as our menu focus. We have an amazing head chef and we have been working with him to create an amazing menu, perfect for sharing and enjoying.

Forty Two - a new bar coming to Broadway, Peterborough

“Within the outdoor shisha lounge we will have an array of outdoor heating, making sure that no matter the time of year you will be very warm and cosy with us at Forty Two. Our shisha menu will mirror the likes of places like the shisha gardens in London with some amazing samples to try.”

Friday and Saturday will be the main music nights at Forty Two with a contrast of styles on offer.

“Friday Night will be more soul,funk, r&b, with a few classics from back in the day thrown in. The only way we can describe this is think of the Trevor Nelson Rhythm Nation show and you arealmost there,” said the spokesman. “Our resident DJ will be spinning the tunes each week from 9pm until 3am and entry is free.

“On Saturday night we turn up the notch with the music and will have a funky vocal house music style with a twist of classics added to the mix too. Our DJ again will be playing from 9pm until 3am and entry is free for a Saturday too.”