Zig Zag Day Nursery is your Peterborough Telegraph Nursery of the Year

After two rounds of nominations, all the readers’ votes have been counted and Zig Zag Day Nursery can be revealed as the Peterborough Telegraph Nursery of the Year for 2019.

A clearly delighted owner Karolina Khan, who opened Zig Zag seven years ago, said: “That is great, thanks. It is really nice that people voted for us and think we do a great job.

Lauren Conte and Charlotte Sefton at the PT Nursery of the Year runners-up The Day Nursery EMN-190306-160458009

“We cater for the whole community and have people from lots of different countries and cultures here, people who do not speak English.

“We were rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2016 and thought we should get more recognition for what we do by entering the awards.”

Zig Zag is based in St Paul’s Church Hall, The Triangle, New England, and employs 16 staff.

Runner-up was The Day Nursery in Priestgate with Little Stars Day Nursery on Dogsthorpe Road third.