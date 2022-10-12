Young boy suffers head injury after collision with car as he was cycling

A young boy was taken to hospital with a head injury after he was a collision with a car as he was cycling in Spaling.

Officers were called to the incident at the Holbeach Road Roundabout, in Spalding at around 7.20pm on Tuesday, 11 October.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “The cyclist – a young boy – sustained a head injury in the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for information

“Eyewitnesses say a grey Peugeot car was involved in the incident and was seen driving around the roundabout before heading northbound towards Boston.

“We are now appealing for more information and are asking anyone who saw the vehicle before or after the collision to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact officers by calling 101 or emailing Email [email protected], quoting incident number 393 or October 11.