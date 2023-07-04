Yaxley book lover opens free community library in a shed outside her house

A Yaxley book lover has converted a disused shed and opened a ‘Free Little Library’ outside her home in the village of Yaxley, near Peterborough.

Mum-of-three and business owner of The White House Book Shop, Nicola White, has been dreaming up her passion project for a while.

Nicola said: "As someone who has always been surrounded by books, I want to spread the joy of reading far and wide whilst getting more books out into my community.

Nicola pictured cutting the ribbon with her three boys age 8, 7, and 3.

"I have been thinking about this project for quite some time and I am so excited that it is now in place.

"A big thank you to Holme Village Pre School for donating their disused mark marking shed, and to Nikki Davies, a local artist based in Yaxley, for doing such a beautiful job painting the shed and giving it a new lease of life.

"The library is already filled with hundreds of books ready to be enjoyed."

The initiative is aimed at giving more people access to books at a time convenient to them – while also saving used books from ending up on landfill sites.

Hundreds of books have already been donated.

It is a place for the whole community to keep books moving, finding new homes, and sharing the joy of reading far and wide.

As an avid booklover and Independent Usborne Partner, Nicola has also helped numerous schools across the region access thousands of pounds worth of free books through sponsored reading challenges, book fairs, community book pledges, author visits, and more.

Anyone who wishes to find out more information can contact Nicola through her website www.thewhitehousebookshop.co.uk

