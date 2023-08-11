A section of the A47 has reopened after a woman jumped from a bridge on Friday morning (August 11).

Residents reported seeing the air ambulance attend the scene – close to the Eye Green roundabout – at around 7am.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed to this newspaper.

The Eye Green A47 roundabout.

A police spokesperson said: “This was a concern for welfare incident for a woman on the bridge over the A47.

"She jumped and has been taken to hospital, but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”

Delays were reported on the A47 Thorney Road Eastbound as police closed the road.