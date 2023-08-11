News you can trust since 1948
Woman taken to hospital as police called to welfare incident on bridge over A47 in Peterborough this morning

Police were called to Eye Green early on Friday morning.
By Ben Jones
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:41 BST

A section of the A47 has reopened after a woman jumped from a bridge on Friday morning (August 11).

Residents reported seeing the air ambulance attend the scene – close to the Eye Green roundabout – at around 7am.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed to this newspaper.

The Eye Green A47 roundabout.The Eye Green A47 roundabout.
The Eye Green A47 roundabout.
A police spokesperson said: “This was a concern for welfare incident for a woman on the bridge over the A47.

"She jumped and has been taken to hospital, but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”

Delays were reported on the A47 Thorney Road Eastbound as police closed the road.

It has since reopened.

