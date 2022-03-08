Woman rescued from car after crashing into a ditch

At 8.53pm on Saturday emergency services, including fire and rescue crews from Stanground and Yaxley fire stations were called to the incident on Milk and Water Drove in Farcet.

Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle in a ditch. Using specialist equipment they released a female casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews. Another casualty was out of their vehicle when crews arrived.

The crews returned to their stations by 10.10pm.

One woman was rescued by fire crews