Woman rescued from car after crashing into a ditch
A woman was rescued from a car after crashing into a ditch near peterborough
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 12:09 pm
At 8.53pm on Saturday emergency services, including fire and rescue crews from Stanground and Yaxley fire stations were called to the incident on Milk and Water Drove in Farcet.
Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle in a ditch. Using specialist equipment they released a female casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews. Another casualty was out of their vehicle when crews arrived.
The crews returned to their stations by 10.10pm.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said no injuries were reported.