Woman escapes with only minor injuries after car overturns in Peterborough
A woman has escaped with only minor injuries after a car overturned in Peterborough this afternoon (September 24).
The incident happened early in the afternoon and involved a collision between a Honda Civic and a Renault Clio. As a result, the Civic overturned and was righted by passers-by.
The road was initially blocked but was quickly cleared and police have confirmed that one woman received minor injuries as a result of the incident.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 12.30pm today (24 September) with reports of a collision in Eyebury Road, Eye.
“The collision, which involved a Honda Civic and Renault Clio, initially blocked the road.
“A woman received minor injuries as a result of the collision.”