Woman escapes with only minor injuries after car overturns in Peterborough

Eyebury Road collision. Photo: PT reader.

The incident happened early in the afternoon and involved a collision between a Honda Civic and a Renault Clio. As a result, the Civic overturned and was righted by passers-by.

The road was initially blocked but was quickly cleared and police have confirmed that one woman received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 12.30pm today (24 September) with reports of a collision in Eyebury Road, Eye.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyebury Road collision. Photo: PT reader.

“The collision, which involved a Honda Civic and Renault Clio, initially blocked the road.

“A woman received minor injuries as a result of the collision.”